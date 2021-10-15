Funky looking 2022 Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard revealed

Apart from the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, Ducati has also unveiled the new Scrambler 800 Urban Motard motorcycle which comes out as a 2022 model. The new Urban Motard takes inspiration from the Supermoto style motorcycles.

On the outside, the bike gets a Star White Silk with Ducati GP '19 Red and black graphics laid over the fuel tank. It also uses a red front mudguard that has been moved up, a flat seat, low handlebar, and side-mounted number plate. As for the wheels, the bike continues to roll on 17-inch spoked wheels. This comes shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

The wide handlebar along with the flat seat of the motorcycle appears to have been inspired by the Supermoto style motorcycles. The use of the bold white and orange colours gives the motorcycle a very contemporary and unique look, especially when compared to the other 800cc Ducati Scrambler bikes.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike continues to remain the same. It utilises an 803cc, L-twin engine that is known to push out 73hp of maximum power at 8,250rpm and 66.2Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. The transmission remains the same 6-speed unit and the bike also carries forward the same electronics package as well. It features Cornering ABS, Ducati Multimedia system, adjustable lever, side-stand indicator, and more.

Both the newly introduced Scrambler bikes will go on sale in the European market in November this year and will arrive in the Indian market by 2022.

Ducati also plans to introduce more motorcycles through its virtual series later this year.