2022 Ducati Panigale V4 unveiled with promise of even more power

The latest Ducati Panigale V4 has been officially unveiled to the world at the Ducati World Premiere 2022. The Panigale V4 2022 represents the last step in the characteristic path of the Borgo Panigale sports bikes and it takes life from Ducati Corse long-time experience married to continuous knowledge and technology sharing from the world of racing directly to production bikes.

The updates on the latest Ducati Panigale V4 covers key aspects of the bike, ranging from aerodynamics, ergonomics, engine, chassis, and electronics. The objective during the development, says the company, was to have a bike that is quicker on the track but also one that is intuitive and less tiring for a wide range of riders.

Aerodynamics, in particular, received special attention. The Ducati Panigale V4 now integrates more compact and thinner double-profile design wings with increased efficiency. The lower part of the fairing features redesigned extraction sockets to improve the cooling system which, in turn, improves engine performance during track days.

The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 will be available in this red colour starting December.

Then comes the changes to the seat which is now flatter and has a different coating. These allow a rider to have enhanced support when braking. The shape of the tank too has been updated towards its rear which claims to anchor the rider better.

At the heart of the 2022 is a new engine with an updated lubrication circuit and is coupled to a new oil pump that reduces power absorption. This Desmosedici Stradale engine now puts out 215.5 hp at 13,000 rpm, a 1.5 hp increase from the previous model. There is also 123.6 Nm of torque on offer.

Managing it all is a new gearbox that provides for a lengthening of the ratio for the first, second and sixth gears. Ducati says this allows the bike to have better capabilities on tight corners while also allowing for a top speed that is 5 kmph higher than the 2021 model.

Additionally, there are four engine configurations - Full, High, Medium and Low. Called Power Modes, these allow a ride to get the best of the Panigale V4 on track as well as on regular rides on roads.

Then there are additional changes and updates like a new Ohlins NPX 25/30 electronically controlled pressurised fork, retuned racing exhaust systems, 3-spoke forged aluminum alloy wheels, an additional Info Mode, among others.

With all of these, coupled with tweaks to the exterior profile, the new Ducati Panigale V4 will be made available starting December of this year. Owners can further embolden their bikes with accessories from the Ducati Performance. catalogue.