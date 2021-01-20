2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 launched in three new colours

Yamaha Motor Indonesia has introduced the 2021 iteration of the popular R15 V3 bike. As a part of the yearly update, the fully-faired motorcycle has received several new paint schemes.

The bike has received Metallic Blue colour option which, as the name suggests, combines blue and grey paints, somewhat similar to the bigger bikes in the Yamaha's R series of sports bikes - YZF-R6 and YZF-R1. In addition to that, the company has also rolled out a new Matte Black colour on the R15. This paint theme combines a glossy black fuel tank and white graphics on its fairing. This specific colour scheme looks similar to the Dark Knight colour that's also available in the Indian market. In addition to that, there is also a new Matte Silver paint that combines contrasting neon yellow wheels and accents on the bodywork. Save for the new paint options, the rest of the details on the Indonesian-spec 2021 Yamaha R15 V3 remains as it is.

Powering the bike is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It also features VVA technology. This engine delivers 19.3bhp of maximum power and 14.7Nm of peak torque. And the engine comes with a 6-speed transmission.

Some of the main highlights of the YZF-R15 V3 BS 6 include its Deltabox frame, Dual-channel ABS, aluminium swingarm, linked-type rear monoshock, Assist and slipper clutch, low slung clip-on handlebars and more.

The Indonesian-spec motorcycle gets higher-spec golden-finished upside-down forks unlike the model sold in India which rides on telescopic forks upfront.

Some of the rivals to the Yamaha YZF-R15 include updated Honda CBR150R, Gixxer SF, KTM RC 125.