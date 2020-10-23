2021 Kawasaki Z250 revealed with updated colours

The updated 2021 Kawasaki Z250 has broken cover recently. The motorcycle has been updated with two new colour schemes, while rest of the details have remained unchanged.

With the yearly update, the Z250 has gained Pearl Night Shade Teal with Metallic Flat Spark Black paint scheme and Candy Cardinal Red with Metallic Flat Spark Black option. Save for the new paint, there is no change on the baby Kwacker which stands as the entry-level motorcycle in the Kawasaki's Z series of bikes.

The bike sources power from the same 248 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which has been rated to pump out 36.5 bhp of maximum power and 22.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. Also, there is no update given to the bike's equipment or feature list. It still rolls on the same 17-inch alloy wheels which are shod with 110 (front) and 140 (rear) section tyres.

The suspension duties on the baby Kawacker are handled by telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For anchoring, the bike uses disc brakes at both the ends which come paired with dual-channel ABS setup.

For the record, the Kawasaki Z250 was on sale in the Indian market until 2019, but was taken down the shelves due to lower sales. Also, it is unlikely that the motorcycle will be re-introduced in the country anytime soon. The bike has been priced at close to 610,500 yen in the Japanese market which converts to ₹4.3 lakh (approximately).

The Japanese automaker has also recently teased six new models for 2021 which will break cover later this year on November 23. This entire fleet of new motorcycles will sit in different segments. (Full details here)