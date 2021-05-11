2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 receives new colour schemes

Kawasaki has introduced new colour options for its popular sub-400 cc supersport motorcycle - Ninja 400 in the Chinese market. The company has added new options in the form of Metal Twilight Blue and Metal Deep Grey to the Ninja's colour palette.

With the addition of new colours, Ninja 400 now sport a total of four colour options in China. Apart from the newly added options the bike also gets KRT version and Metal Spark Black edition. Save for the newly added colour options, there is no other change on the motorcycle.

Some of the exterior features on the Ninja 400 include an LED headlamp and LED tail lamp, split seats, aerodynamic design and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

At the heart of the Ninja 400 sits a 399cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine that pumps out 46bhp of maximum power and 37.2Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike is underpinned by a steel trellis frame and comes suspended no to a 41mm telescopic front fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock which does duty at the rear. For braking, the bike uses a 310mm disc up front and a 220mm disc at the rear.

Currently, the bike is not preset in India as it was never re-introduced in the BS 6 version after the previous BS 4 model was taken down due to stricter emission norms.

Kawasaki India has previously launched Ninja 300 in the country at a price tag of ₹3.18 lakh (ex-showroom).