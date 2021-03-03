2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India

Kawasaki has launched the updated Ninja 300 sports bike in India at a price tag of ₹3.18 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the new Ninja 300 is about ₹20,000 costlier than its predecessor which was taken down in December 2019.

Kawasaki dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the motorcycle and the deliveries are expected to start soon. The latest iteration of the sports bike broke cover last month when it was teased several times over the company's social media handles before being launched.

The new Ninja 300 gets three paint options - KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) livery, Lime Green/Ebony dual-tone and a full black paint scheme.

Apart from new colours, there aren't any major visual changes to speak of. The design features have all been carried over as is. It gets the same twin-pod headlight at the front, fairing integrated front blinkers, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, and a chrome heatshield on the exhaust.

The bike has been updated with a Euro 5/BS 6-compliant 296 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Despite the emission update, there is no change in the motorcycle's overall output figures. This means that it continues to pump out 38.4 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain comes with a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch.

The bike also carries over its features from the previous BS 4-spec model. This means that it gets the same semi-digital instrument cluster, a conventional bulb-type headlamp and blinkers and an LED tail lamp. The hardware and equipment list includes 17-inch alloy wheels, 37 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends. It also gets a dual-channel ABS system for added safety.