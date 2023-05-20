NHAI creates world record by laying 100 km of expressway in 100 hours

NHAI achieved the feat while constructing the upcoming Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway, part of NH-34, will span 118 kms
NHAI has bettered its previous record set last year of laying 75 kms in a little over 100 hours
The expressway is being constructed using Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) technology
The technology involves utilising 90% of the milled material, which reduces carbon footprint
It took NHAI around 80,000 workers and 200 road rollers to achieve the feat
The a six-lane expressway will cut down travel time between Ghaziabad and Aligarh
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the achievement highlights dedication and ingenuity of India's road infrastructure industry
The a six-lane expressway will cut down travel time between Ghaziabad and Aligarh