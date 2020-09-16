2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse unveiled

Indian Motorcycle has revealed the new 2021 Vintage Dark Horse. It is going to cost $19,499 ( ₹14.34 lakh) in the US market.

In the latest 2021 iteration, the motorcycle has been updated with a new matte-finish paint as well as several blacked-out bits which make it look slightly fresher against the outgoing bike. It is going to be available in a single colour option – Thunder Black Smoke.

The new Vintage Dark Horse gets a number of new standard accessories and features such as genuine leather fringed saddlebags, ride modes, touring chassis with a touring rear air shock, and rear cylinder deactivation. Some of its key electronics features also include keyless ignition, ABS, and also cruise control.

In terms of mechanical specifications, it gets Indian's popular Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine. It churns out a peak torque of 119 ft-lbs at 3,000 rpm. Though there are only minor upgrades in the powertrain for 2021, the company is yet to reveal what exactly has changed.

The bike rolls on alloy wheels which come shod on to Metzeler Cruisetec tyres. For the anchoring duties, it features twin discs at the front and a single rotor at the rear wheel.

The company has revealed its entire 2021 portfolio which also includes bikes like the Vintage, Springfield, Springfield Dark Horse, Chieftain Dark Horse, Challenger Dark Horse, Challenger Limited, Chieftain Limited, Roadmaster, Roadmaster Dark Horse and the Roadmaster Limited.

“We’re extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum we’re experiencing, and we’re as focused as ever to provide our riders with best-in-class products and experiences," said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle.