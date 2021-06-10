Ultra-premium 2021 Honda Goldwing BS 6 all set to hit Indian roads

Honda 2Wheelers India has announced on its social media handles that it will be launching the new 2021 Goldwing BS 6 premium motorcycle in the market soon. The new Goldwing is already on sale in the foreign markets and the India-bound model will be identical to the units sold outside.

The Honda Goldwing has made its name for being a unique, ultra-premium and luxury motorcycle. It comes along with a long list of features and in the new 2021 iteration, the list has grown even longer with the update.

The bike benefits from features such as an upgraded audio and speaker system, a seven-inch TFT-screen, gyrocompass navigation along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto apps connectivity.

There is also an electronically adjustable screen upfront to evade wind buffeting on highway speeds and it also gets Smart Key operation, four riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain), and Hill Start Assist. Moreover, its other electronics features include ABS, Dual Combined Brake System, and Idling Stop (only in DCT variant).

In terms of mechanicals, the bike sources power from a 1,833cc flat-six, liquid-cooled motor. The engine is rated to produce 124.7bhp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. The transmission options on the bike include a six-speed manual as well as a seven-speed DCT gearbox. In addition, the company has also added an assist and slipper clutch on the manual transmission variant.

Back in 2018, the bike has received some major updates including a double-wishbone front suspension setup. Other than that, it is offered with a pro link system at the rear end. For braking, it uses a twin 320 mm disc with six-piston callipers at the front along with a rear single 316mm rotor with a three-piston calliper.

When launched, expect the new Goldwing to carry a price tag of somewhere around ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).