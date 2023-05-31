Ola Electric now has 600 retail stores across India

The company has achieved this feat in eight months
This was revealed by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on a Twitter post
He said that the company now aims to achieve 1,000-stores milestone soon
The company had opened its 500th store in mid May
The feat of establishing next 100 stores comes in about a fortnight
Ola had originally chosen an online-only D2C business model
It is now focusing on expanding its brick-and-mortar setup
However, bookings and payments will still take place online
It can be done on the company's website and mobile app