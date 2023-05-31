Ola Electric now has 600 retail stores across India

Published May 31, 2023

The company has achieved this feat in eight months

This was revealed by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on a Twitter post

He said that the company now aims to achieve 1,000-stores milestone soon

 The company had opened its 500th store in mid May

The feat of establishing next 100 stores comes in about a fortnight

 Ola had originally chosen an online-only D2C business model

It is now focusing on expanding its brick-and-mortar setup

However, bookings and payments will still take place online

It can be done on the company's website and mobile app
