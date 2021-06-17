Hero MotoCorp to launch Glamour XTEC premium commuter in India soon

Hero MotoCorp is planning to introduce a new motorcycle in the Indian market. A leaked presentation suggests that the country's largest bike maker is gearing up for the launch of the Glamour XTEC which is a more premium iteration of the standard Glamour.

The Splendor maker already sells two 125 cc commuters including the Glamour and Super Splendor. But now it is planning a more premium model that is upmarket enough to be placed in the premium 125cc space, against the models such as the Honda's SP 125. Needless to say, the new variant of its Glamour will come kitted with a range of new premium features over the base model to earn the 'upmarket' tag.

The leaked details reveal that the Glamour XTEC will sport a fully digital instrument console which will be a step up from the semi-digital unit found on the standard Glamour and Super Splendor bikes. This unit will be capable of displaying the informatics including a gear position indicator, digital tachometer, and real-time fuel consumption. It might also feature a full LED headlamp to compete with Honda's premium commuter, albeit it is yet to be confirmed.

The Glamour XTEC will be launched in the Indian market in three colour options including Techno Black, Grey Blue and Grey Red; the latter two will be differentiated only by a few highlights and stickers.

At the heart of the bike will sit a fuel-injected, 124.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. This engine will be procured from Hero's other 125cc models. It is likely to churn out the same 10.7hp and 10.6Nm as well. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Given the additional features, expect the bike to cost more than the standard Glamour. It is likely to be priced from close to ₹77,000, making it about ₹4,000 more expensive than the base model.