2021 Ducati Monster 821 render leak leaves nothing to the imagination

Ducati has been working on a new Monster 821 which was also spotted getting tested in Germany a few months back. A new render leak of the upcoming Monster 821 reveals some key exterior design details which are expected to be seen in the upcoming model.

The render suggests that the new Monster will feature an alloy frame instead of the steel trellis frame typically found in the Monster family. The use of the new frame will help the bike to shed a few kilos, thus making it more agile than the current model.

Moreover, the render reveals that the new Monster will boast major changes in terms of overall styling which is radically different than the current model. The upcoming Monster 821 will be a slightly more sharper looking bike. The tank gets a more sculpted design and the tail section is more pointy, typically found on the supersport bikes. The dual, upswept stubby exhaust design is familiar and so are the alloy wheels.

In terms of powertrain, it is rumoured that there will be a jump from the previous 821 cc powertrain to somethings that will be picked from the Multistrada 950 which will help it stay competitive with the rivals including the Kawasaki Z900. Also expect the updated Ducati Monster to be blessed with a more comprehensive electronics package including a new TFT display, cornering ABS function and traction control.

Expect the new Monster to break cover by the end of 2020 and as far as its India launch is concerned, it may go on sale in the country by second half of 2021.