2021 Benelli TRK 502 BS 6 India launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Benelli will launch its much-anticipated BS 6-compliant TRK 502 adventure touring motorcycle in India on Friday. This is going to be the second BS 6 motorcycle on sale in India for Benelli, as currently it only sells the Imperiale 400 BS 6 in the country.

While the company is yet to reveal the updates on the upcoming adventure bike, reports say that apart from an updated powertrain, the bike will also benefit from some fresh features. For starters, it will now get aluminum-frame knuckle guards, new handlebar grips and larger mirrors in terms of exterior addition. With the new update, it will also get backlit switches and a revised instrument cluster with an orange LCD with a white backlit tachometer.

(Also Read: Benelli Imperiale 400 goes on sale in Thailand, limited to only 100 units)

At the heart of the bike will be an updated 500 cc, parallel-twin engine which will be BS 6-compliant. The output from this powertrain is likely to be around 46.8bhp and 46Nm. The transmission will also remain the same six-speed unit. Apart from these changes, the rest of the details are likely to remain unchanged.

Price expectation

The new Benelli TRK 502 motorcycle will likely cost slightly higher than the previous BS 4-spec model. It is expected to be launched for around ₹5.35 lakh (ex-showroom).