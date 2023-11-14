Top cars with 6 airbags under 10 lakh

People are now more aware about the safety ratings and features of the car.
Here are all the cars under ₹10 lakh that come with 6 airbags.
The new Baleno gets 6 airbags from its Zeta variant.
It is priced from 8.38 lakh ex-showroom
Hyundai Exter is the latest hit from the manufacturer. It comes with 6 airbags as standard across all variants.
The prices of the Hyundai Exter starts at ₹6 lakh ex-showroom
The Nexon was the first car in India to receive a 5-star crash test rating.
It also gets six airbags as standard. The prices start at ₹8.10 lakh ex-showroom
The i20 has been a fairly popular premium hatchback in the Indian market
The i20 also gets 6 airbags as standard. The prices start at ₹6.99 lakh
Hyundai's Aura also comes with 6 airbags as standard.
The prices start at ₹6.45 lakh ex-showroom
The Grand i10 Nios from Hyundai also comes with 6 airbags as standard
The prices start at ₹5.84 lakh ex-showroom
Just like the Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue also gets 6 airbags as standard.
The prices start at ₹7.89 lakh ex-showroom