Top cars with 6 airbags under 10 lakh

Published Nov 14, 2023

People are now more aware about the safety ratings and features of the car. 

Here are all the cars under 10 lakh that come with 6 airbags.

The new Baleno gets 6 airbags from its Zeta variant. 

It is priced from 8.38 lakh ex-showroom

Hyundai Exter is the latest hit from the manufacturer. It comes with 6 airbags as standard across all variants. 

The prices of the Hyundai Exter starts at 6 lakh ex-showroom

The Nexon was the first car in India to receive a 5-star crash test rating. 

It also gets six airbags as standard. The prices start at 8.10 lakh ex-showroom

The i20 has been a fairly popular premium hatchback in the Indian market

 The i20 also gets 6 airbags as standard. The prices start at 6.99 lakh

Hyundai's Aura also comes with 6 airbags as standard. 

The prices start at 6.45 lakh ex-showroom

The Grand i10 Nios from Hyundai also comes with 6 airbags as standard

The prices start at 5.84 lakh ex-showroom

Just like the Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue also gets 6 airbags as standard.

The prices start at 7.89 lakh ex-showroom
