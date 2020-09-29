'Conducting a feasibility study on EVs': Yamaha Motor India

A number of mainstream automakers are turning heads toward electric mobility. While the battery powered technology has already touched the portfolio of carmakers in India, the two-wheeler EV revolution is yet to begin.

There are several EV startups popping up everyday across the country, but looks like the mainstream bike makers including Yamaha, are still on the back seat, waiting for the right time to reveal the cards.

"Electric vehicles is the future of automobile sector and has a very high potential in long term. But its success will solely depend on the available infrastructure, affordability and acceptability by the customers. India can achieve success only through a clear roadmap, stable policy and proper planning," Mr. Ravinder Singh, Sr. Vice President, Yamaha Motor India Sales, told HT Auto in a recent interaction.

Singh also said, "There are bigger challenges related to investments in infrastructure, charging stations, battery production and swapping infrastructure for electric vehicles."

Yamaha 'may introduce EVs in India' in the next few years, but the actual timeline of the plans have been kept under covers for the moment. "Currently, Yamaha is conducting a feasibility study on EVs (electric vehicles) and are trying to understand the market requirements as well as the government's roadmap on EVs. Yamaha might introduce electric vehicles in India in next couple of years."

Yamaha has already started producing EVs for specific world markets. It has also gone into a strategic partnersip with a Taiwanese manufacturer 'Gogoro' to develop EVs in Taiwan.