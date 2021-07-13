This toy camper truck carries a functional boat on its trailer

Tuning can make or break a vehicle and for this radio-controlled vehicle, it has worked like magic. The toy towing truck has been given the shape of a camper vehicle with a trailer attached to it that carries a functional racing boat. So much for a miniature weekend break? The miniature camper truck comprises an axial raith, solid axles and an electric rock racer with full-time 4WD. This increases the ability of the vehicle to handle tough and rough terrains. The wheels and tires of the truck have also been upgraded to a Redcat Gen8 rock crawler to give it a more aggressive look. This also adds an off-road capability to the RC vehicle. The detailed camper body of the vehicle consists of doors, air conditioning units and an interior. The body has been brightly painted and a custom-made exhaust pipe has also been added. (Also read | RV with second floor and XXL bed? Luxury on wheels may never be the same again) Watch the camper truck on its way to adventure here:

Following the truck is a trailer that carries a functional racing boat from WLToys. The maker has made the electronics of the truck waterproof. Therefore, it can not only tow the boat but also launch it into the water. Once the boat is in the water, the user can get a boats-eye view courtesy of an onboard camera to watch it make its way around a water body.

The boat's motor is powered by a three-cell 11.1V lithium-polymer (LiPo) battery which makes it quite quick on the water. After all the adventure, the user can pull back the boat onto the trailer. The combination of truck and boat makes this vehicle quite an unusual treat to the eye.