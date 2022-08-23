This electric car broke two Guinness World Records

HT Auto
Zeekr is owned by Geely, a company that also owns Lotus, Volvo and Smart Automobile. Their 001 has broken two world records at an event in China.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 20:09 PM
Zeekr, a Chinese automobile brand owned by Geely Automobile Holdings that produces electric cars has broken two Guinness World Records with their premium all-electric 001 vehicle. Zeekr 0001 broke the record for the fastest drift ever achieved by an electric car hitting a maximum speed of 207.996 km/h and also took the title of the fastest electric car slalom at 49.05 seconds.

Zeekr says that the new records verify the three core strengths of the 0001. The strengths are "fast, accurate and stable.". The previous record for the fastest electric vehicle drift was recorded at 160 kmph so the Zeekr 0001 beat the record by achieving 207 kmph. The 0001 weaved between 50 cones that were equally spaced and completed the course without touching or knocking out down any of the 50 cones in 49.05 seconds.

Zeekr 0001 comes with a twin electric drive system. The front and rear motors produce an instant torque output of up to 7,680 Nm. The 0001 can hit 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. What helps in the acceleration is the four-wheel drive system.

The 0001 is based on Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). It is an electric skateboard platform with a flexible modular design. The wheels of the vehicle are being pushed to the corners. It can be used to manufacture single, double or triple motor vehicles.

The manufacturer offers seven different drive modes. The doors on the vehicle are frameless and the door handles sit flush with the body panels. In the front, there are smart LED matrix headlamps with a projector setup. With the rear seats folded, the cargo room measure 2,144 litres. Zeekr is using 400 individual LEDs to form a tail lamp that stretches throughout the width of the car.

 

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 19:33 PM IST
TAGS: Zeekr 001 Zeekr 001 Electric cars EVs EV
