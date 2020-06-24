In pics: Volkswagen unveils 2021 Arteon with hybrid versions 8 Photos . Updated: 24 Jun 2020, 11:57 AM IST HT Auto Desk The update to the Volkswagen Arteon range comes at a crucial time as the market is in the midst of a transition to sustainable mobility. 1/8Volkswagen has unveiled the new 2021 Arteon. The sedan facelift gets a mid-cycle update that has a plug-in hybrid variant and the R sport option as well. 2/8In the new facelift sedan, headlamps are now practically linked with a new thin strip of LED light running through the revamped grille on which the Volkswagen badge sits. The bumper has also changed. 3/8The most notable change over the rear is undoubtedly the new taillight cluster. The Arteon will be offered with both 18-inch and 20-inch alloy wheel options. 4/8On the inside, the Arteon gets a cabin that breathes comfort and elegance. There are several changes that makes it fresher and more modern. The new steering wheel with touch sensitive controls, the new module for air conditioning and the renewed air vents stand out. 5/8New faux leather surfaces are embossed with accent stitching and more options are offered in choosing insert materials. For the music lovers, there is a Harman Kardon sound system specifically configured for this model and combined with the ambient lighting system which will allow one to enjoy trips on board the Arteon. 6/8The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is a connected car. It wears a Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument cluster to a 9.2-inch touch screen to operate the Discover Pro infotainment system that allows access to all kinds of online digital services. 7/8Arteon will be offered in a selection of gasoline, diesel mechanics and a plug-in hybrid version. The diesel engine features an AdBlue double-dose SCR catalytic reduction system to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80%. The hybrid system revolves around a 1.4-litre TSI gasoline engine that works in combination with a small 85 kW (115 hp) electric motor. 8/8The customisation options have been increased with three new body colours: Kingfisher Blue, Kings Red Metallic and Lapiz Blue.