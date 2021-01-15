Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Skoda unveils new range of Superb sedan

In pics: Skoda unveils new range of Superb sedan

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 04:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • First launched in 2004, the latest Skoda Superb seeks to further improve the style and tech quotient on offer.
  • Aesthetically, the Superb now benefits from a piano black decor with Stone Beige or Coffee Brown perforated leather upholstery.
Skoda has unveiled the new range of Superb sedan which now gets several notable updates on the outside and offers cabin upgrades to occupants. Superb Laurin has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31.99 lakh while Klement is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.99 lakh (ex showroom).
There is now a sleeker headlight unit which merges with the radiator grille and has LED DRLs integrated. The LED unit is equipped with 'coming in/leaving home' illumination and LED turn indicators are standard.
A three-spoked steering wheel design makes its way on the inside of Superb SportLine, this is flat-bottomed out. The Laurin & Klement trim gets the new two spoke steering wheel design for the first time.
The eight-inch infotainment system tries to be the jewel in the Superb's crown. This floating display with a glass design gets proximity sensors and is part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment System, with inbuilt navigation.
There is support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Type C USB ports, wireless charging for compatible phones and Bluetooth audio streaming option.
The new Superb makes use of a 360-degree camera and supports Park Assist. Skoda says the Park Assist system requires space which is 60 cms longer than the car to assist in parallel parking.
