In pics: Massive traffic snarls at Delhi borders as farmers call for Bharat Band 6 Photos . Updated: 27 Sep 2021, 11:25 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6Hundreds of farmers gathered at various places across the country blocking national highways, including those connecting Delhi to Punjab and Haryana as they marked the first anniversary of protest against Centre's three farm laws, This affected traffic at key Delhi borders. (ANI) 2/6Gurugram saw major traffic congestion due to the heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces. Vehicles entering the national capital at Gurugram-Delhi border are being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of Bharat Bandh. (ANI) 3/6Farmers have blocked the national highways at 14 places in Bijnor, 8 places in Meerut, three places in Ghaziabad, 10 places in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh to ensure success of Bharat bandh. (HT_PRINT) 4/6Delhi Traffic Police has said the vehicular movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur as farmers block a road at Ghazipur border during the Bharat Bandh. (PTI) 5/6With farmers blocking national highways and major link roads in both Punjab and Haryana, police have diverted the traffic at several places. (ANI) 6/6Traffic congestion was seen on Hajipur-Muzaffarpur road in Bihar, movement on Mahatma Gandhi Setu was affected too. (ANI)