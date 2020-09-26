In pics: Masked fans throng halls as Beijing Auto Show gets underway 7 Photos . Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 12:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk Beijing Auto Show was previously postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.The motor show got underway from September 26 with car makers looking at China to reverse their own drooping fortunes. 1/7Beijing Auto Show - also called Beijing Motor Show or Beijing International Automotive Exhibition - got underway from September 26 after months of delay due to Covid-19 outbreak. Hundreds of masked enthusiasts thronged the halls as car makers showcased their offerings here. In this photo, ushers wearing face masks are seen taking a break. (REUTERS) 2/7While cars and automobiles are obviously the spotlight, there is a whole lot of emphasis on safety and precautions at the event. (REUTERS) 3/7A visitor takes a picture of the new Volkswagen Phideon at Beijing Auto Show. (REUTERS) 4/7People look at a Volvo XC40 car during Beijing Auto Show. (REUTERS) 5/7Global companies as well as local players are keen to tap the massive Chinese auto market to stage revival in what has been a challenging 2020 so far. (REUTERS) 6/7The new Volkswagen Golf 8 is seen at Beijing Auto Show. (REUTERS) 7/7Visitors wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, look at a Mercedes V260 L SPV luxury van. (REUTERS)