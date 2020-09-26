Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Masked fans throng halls as Beijing Auto Show gets underway

In pics: Masked fans throng halls as Beijing Auto Show gets underway

7 Photos . Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 12:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Beijing Auto Show was previously postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.
  • The motor show got underway from September 26 with car makers looking at China to reverse their own drooping fortunes.
Beijing Auto Show - also called Beijing Motor Show or Beijing International Automotive Exhibition - got underway from September 26 after months of delay due to Covid-19 outbreak. Hundreds of masked enthusiasts thronged the halls as car makers showcased their offerings here. In this photo, ushers wearing face masks are seen taking a break. (REUTERS)
1/7Beijing Auto Show - also called Beijing Motor Show or Beijing International Automotive Exhibition - got underway from September 26 after months of delay due to Covid-19 outbreak. Hundreds of masked enthusiasts thronged the halls as car makers showcased their offerings here. In this photo, ushers wearing face masks are seen taking a break. (REUTERS)
While cars and automobiles are obviously the spotlight, there is a whole lot of emphasis on safety and precautions at the event. (REUTERS)
2/7While cars and automobiles are obviously the spotlight, there is a whole lot of emphasis on safety and precautions at the event. (REUTERS)
A visitor takes a picture of the new Volkswagen Phideon at Beijing Auto Show. (REUTERS)
3/7A visitor takes a picture of the new Volkswagen Phideon at Beijing Auto Show. (REUTERS)
People look at a Volvo XC40 car during Beijing Auto Show. (REUTERS)
4/7People look at a Volvo XC40 car during Beijing Auto Show. (REUTERS)
Global companies as well as local players are keen to tap the massive Chinese auto market to stage revival in what has been a challenging 2020 so far. (REUTERS)
5/7Global companies as well as local players are keen to tap the massive Chinese auto market to stage revival in what has been a challenging 2020 so far. (REUTERS)
The new Volkswagen Golf 8 is seen at Beijing Auto Show. (REUTERS)
6/7The new Volkswagen Golf 8 is seen at Beijing Auto Show. (REUTERS)
Visitors wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, look at a Mercedes V260 L SPV luxury van. (REUTERS)
7/7Visitors wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, look at a Mercedes V260 L SPV luxury van. (REUTERS)
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue