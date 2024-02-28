In pics: Mahindra Thar gets Earth Edition, price starts at ₹15.40 lakh
Mahindra Thar Earth Edition comes wearing a special satin matte finished dune-beige Desert Fury colour, while the exterior and interior get a wide ran
...
Mahindra has launched a special edition of the widely popular Thar SUV. The special edition is christened Mahindra Thar Earth Edition. It comes wearing a special satin matte finished dune-beige Desert Fury colour, while the exterior and interior get a wide range of cosmetic changes to be distinctive compared to the standard version of the SUV. It comes priced between ₹15.40 lakh and ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Inspired by the desert and its texture, the special edition Mahindra Thar SUV gets dune-inspired decals on the doors and rear fender, silver alloy wheels and matte black badges adding to its uniqueness. This special edition Mahindra Thar also wears an Earth Edition badge, positioned on the B-pillars, signifiying the special edition's exclusivity.
Interior of the special edition SUV gets a black coloured-base and light beige accents. The Thar Earth Edition sports beige coloured leatherette seats featuring dune designs on the headrests. The cabin is further enhanced with Desert Fury inserts on AC vents, steering wheel, centre console accent and the Thar branding on doors. It also gets dark chrome accents. Each of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition SUVs come with a uniquely numbered decorative VIN plate starting with serial number 1.
Apart from the cosmetic updates, the layouts inside the cabin of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition remains same as the standard version of the three-door true-blue offroader. The seats come wearing the beige colour theme keeping sync with the exterior, influenced by desert and sand dunes.
While the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition gets a wide range of cosmetic updates at exterior and inside the cabin, on the mechanical front, it remains same as the standard iteration of the three-door SUV. It is available in both petrol and diesel options, and with both manual and automatic transmission choices. The engine specifications, power output, torque output and fuel economy too remain same as the standard version of the Thar.
First Published Date: 28 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST
