In pics: Land Rover unveils more powerful Defender V8

6 Photos . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 10:40 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The 4×4 Land Rover Defender V8 benefits from changes to the chassis such as calibrated springs and dampers, larger anti-roll bars, among others.

1/6Land Rover has unveiled a V8 version of the new Defender SUV, with 525 hp of power, 625 Nm of torque and a more aggressive look. It tops the range of the brand's new adventurer.
2/6The Defender V8 is fitted with the well-known supercharged 5.0 V8 within the Jaguar Land Rover Group. It is available in 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door) versions.
3/6The special edition Land Rover comes with all-wheel drive mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Model 90 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 240 kmph.
4/6The suspension has been firmed up and recalibrated, the anti-roll bars have been resized and the brakes, enlarged for this variant.
5/6Indise, there is Ebony Windsor black leather upholstery and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. It also gets a new curved centre 11.4-inch touchscreen appearing in the options catalog for the Defender line.
6/6The Defender V8 is recognisable by the V8 logo at the bottom of the front door and the specific 22-inch alloy wheels. The Defender V8 can also be recognised by a few distinctive signs, such as 2 double tailpipes,
