In Pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Rally Road Supercar Launched In India
Lamborghini has launched Huracan Sterrato in India for ₹4.62 Crore (ex-showroom). It can be considered as the rally version of the Huracan EVO sports car. It gets the same engine and gearbox as the Huracan EVO.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
09 Dec 2022, 10:24 AM