In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato rally road supercar launched in India

Lamborghini has launched Huracan Sterrato in India for ₹ 4.62 Crore (ex-showroom). It can be considered as the rally version of the Huracan EVO sports car. It gets the same engine and gearbox as the Huracan EVO.

By: HT Auto Desk

Updated on: