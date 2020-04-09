In pics: Kia Telluride is the world's best car for year 2020. Here's why 8 Photos . Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 12:03 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Telluride SUV was chosen as 2020 World Car Of The Year from a list of 29 entries. 1/8Kia Telluride SUV has won the much-coveted 2020 World Car of the Year award by beating some very strong rivals like the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30. (All photos courtesy: Kia) 2/8A panel of 86 jurors from across the world voted in favour of Kia Telluride, a vehicle with butch looks, mile-long features and a very capable drive offering. 3/8The Telluride gets extremely striking LED headlight and foglight cluster up at front and the SUV's name- much like in Range Rovers - sits just above the grille, giving it an unmistakably powerful appeal. 4/8The Telluride carves a separate space for itself in the three-row mid-size SUV segment in several foreign markets, including the United States. Here, it is offered in four variants - LX, S, EX and SX. 5/8The car sits on 20-inch alloys and gets a 3.8 litre V6 engine with peak power of 291 hp. 6/8The SUV's cabin gets a 10.25-inch infotainment unit with UVO link, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 7/8The Telluride has a 10-speaker Harman Kardon unit, dual sunroofs, wireless phone charging, heated front seats. 8/8The Kia Telluride's CV already had the award for being the best in utility class in the North American Car of the Year and was a 'Top Pick' in the Consumer Reports.