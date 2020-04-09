In pics: Kia Telluride is the world's best car for year 2020. Here's why

8 Photos . Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 12:03 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The Telluride SUV was chosen as 2020 World Car Of The Year from a list of 29 entries.
Kia Telluride SUV has won the much-coveted 2020 World Car of the Year award by beating some very strong rivals like the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30. (All photos courtesy: Kia)
1/8Kia Telluride SUV has won the much-coveted 2020 World Car of the Year award by beating some very strong rivals like the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30. (All photos courtesy: Kia)
A panel of 86 jurors from across the world voted in favour of Kia Telluride, a vehicle with butch looks, mile-long features and a very capable drive offering.
2/8A panel of 86 jurors from across the world voted in favour of Kia Telluride, a vehicle with butch looks, mile-long features and a very capable drive offering.
The Telluride gets extremely striking LED headlight and foglight cluster up at front and the SUV's name- much like in Range Rovers - sits just above the grille, giving it an unmistakably powerful appeal.
3/8The Telluride gets extremely striking LED headlight and foglight cluster up at front and the SUV's name- much like in Range Rovers - sits just above the grille, giving it an unmistakably powerful appeal.
The Telluride carves a separate space for itself in the three-row mid-size SUV segment in several foreign markets, including the United States. Here, it is offered in four variants - LX, S, EX and SX.
4/8The Telluride carves a separate space for itself in the three-row mid-size SUV segment in several foreign markets, including the United States. Here, it is offered in four variants - LX, S, EX and SX.
The car sits on 20-inch alloys and gets a 3.8 litre V6 engine with peak power of 291 hp.
5/8The car sits on 20-inch alloys and gets a 3.8 litre V6 engine with peak power of 291 hp.
The SUV's cabin gets a 10.25-inch infotainment unit with UVO link, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
6/8The SUV's cabin gets a 10.25-inch infotainment unit with UVO link, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Telluride has a 10-speaker Harman Kardon unit, dual sunroofs, wireless phone charging, heated front seats.
7/8The Telluride has a 10-speaker Harman Kardon unit, dual sunroofs, wireless phone charging, heated front seats.
The Kia Telluride's CV already had the award for being the best in utility class in the North American Car of the Year and was a 'Top Pick' in the Consumer Reports.
8/8The Kia Telluride's CV already had the award for being the best in utility class in the North American Car of the Year and was a 'Top Pick' in the Consumer Reports.
