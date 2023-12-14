HT Auto
In Pics: Kia Sonet Facelift Breaks Cover With Updated Design And Adas, Bookings Begin On December 20

In pics: Kia Sonet facelift breaks cover with updated design and ADAS

Kia Sonet facelift gets a host of design and feature updates making it stand out from the outgoing version of the compact SUV, but on the mechanical front, the car remains the same as its predecessor with unchanged engine and transmission options.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2023, 15:01 PM
Kia Sonet facelift
Kia India unveiled the much-awaited Sonet facelift in the country on December 14. The new Kia Sonet facelift comes with a host of design updates which are subtle yet significant. However, the overall silhouette remains the same as it is unmistakably similar to the outgoing version of the compact SUV.
Kia Sonet facelift
Kia Sonet facelift
The front profile of the Kia Sonet facelift comes adopting a significantly revised design that makes it bold and stylish. It gets a redesigned headlamp cluster with triple LED beams, while the revamped LED daytime running light too is something noteworthy. The front grille and bumper too have been updated, while the skid plate enhances the boldness of the compact SUV.
Kia Sonet facelift
Kia Sonet facelift
A major update on the exterior design front is at the rear profile. Like many other modern cars the new Kia Sonet facelift has also adopted the quintessential LED bar sitting at the centre of the tailgate connecting the redesigned LED taillights. Besides this, the rear bumper too comes updated.
Kia Sonet facelift
Kia Sonet facelift
The cabin of the Kia Sonet facelift has been revamped significantly. It now comes with a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen infotainment system, which is complemented by a fully digital 10.25-inch LCD driver display unit. Enhancing the premiumness of the cabin are features like a 360-degree camera, smart air purification system, seven-speaker Bose audio system and an electric sunroof.
Kia Sonet facelift
Kia Sonet facelift
Despite the design and feature updates, there is no change in the mechanics of the updated Kia Sonet. The Sonet facelift continues with options of two petrol engines and a diesel motor. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor offers 118 bhp power and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre petrol motor puts out 81 bhp power and 115 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine develops 113 bhp power and 250 Nm of torque. The Kia Sonet facelift's transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, six-speed manual gearbox, six-speed automatic transmission, six-speed iMT and seven-speed DCT unit.
Kia Sonet facelift
Kia Sonet facelift
Kia Sonet facelift comes revising its competition in the highly competitive compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. It challenges rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Kia is yet to reveal the pricing details of the car, but bookings for the SUV will commence from 20th December 2023.
Kia Sonet facelift
First Published Date: 14 Dec 2023, 15:01 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Sonet facelift Kia Sonet facelift Kia Sonet Kia India Sonet

