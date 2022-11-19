In pics: Kia Seltos Facelift breaks cover globally, could launch in India soon

Kia has updated the Seltos in the global market. It will be sold with a 1.6-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the foreign markets. However, in India, it is expected that there will be no mechanical changes.

By: HT Auto Desk

Updated on:

