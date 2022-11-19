In pics: Kia Seltos Facelift breaks cover globally, could launch in India soon
Kia has updated the Seltos in the global market. It will be sold with a 1.6-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the foreign markets. However, in India, it is expected that there will be no mechanical changes.
Kia has reworked the exterior as well as the interior of the Seltos facelift.
2023 Seltos gets an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new 10.25-inch digital driver's display.
Up-front the grille is all-new and is similar to the one found on the Carnival that is sold in the foreign markets.
At the rear, the Seltos gets new LED tail lamps that are similar to the one found on the Carens.
The headlamps have a projector setup and a redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps.
Kia has unveiled 2023 Seltos globally and it is expected to launch in India too.
Kia has also introduced ADAS to the 2023 Seltos.
In india, Kia can launch the Seltos facelift sometime next year.
First Published Date: 19 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM IST
