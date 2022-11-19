HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Kia Seltos Facelift Breaks Cover Globally, Could Launch In India Soon

In pics: Kia Seltos Facelift breaks cover globally, could launch in India soon

Kia has updated the Seltos in the global market. It will be sold with a 1.6-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the foreign markets. However, in India, it is expected that there will be no mechanical changes.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia has reworked the exterior as well as the interior of the Seltos facelift.
1/8
Kia has reworked the exterior as well as the interior of the Seltos facelift.
Kia has reworked the exterior as well as the interior of the Seltos facelift.
Kia has reworked the exterior as well as the interior of the Seltos facelift.
2023 Seltos gets an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new 10.25-inch digital driver's display. 
2/8
2023 Seltos gets an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new 10.25-inch digital driver's display. 
2023 Seltos gets an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new 10.25-inch digital driver's display. 
2023 Seltos gets an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new 10.25-inch digital driver's display. 
Up-front the grille is all-new and is similar to the one found on the Carnival that is sold in the foreign markets.
3/8
Up-front the grille is all-new and is similar to the one found on the Carnival that is sold in the foreign markets.
Up-front the grille is all-new and is similar to the one found on the Carnival that is sold in the foreign markets.
Up-front the grille is all-new and is similar to the one found on the Carnival that is sold in the foreign markets.
At the rear, the Seltos gets new LED tail lamps that are similar to the one found on the Carens.
4/8
At the rear, the Seltos gets new LED tail lamps that are similar to the one found on the Carens.
At the rear, the Seltos gets new LED tail lamps that are similar to the one found on the Carens.
At the rear, the Seltos gets new LED tail lamps that are similar to the one found on the Carens.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
The headlamps have a projector setup and a redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps.
5/8
The headlamps have a projector setup and a redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps.
The headlamps have a projector setup and a redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps.
The headlamps have a projector setup and a redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps.
Kia has unveiled 2023 Seltos globally and it is expected to launch in India too.
6/8
Kia has unveiled 2023 Seltos globally and it is expected to launch in India too.
Kia has unveiled 2023 Seltos globally and it is expected to launch in India too.
Kia has unveiled 2023 Seltos globally and it is expected to launch in India too.
Kia has also introduced ADAS to the 2023 Seltos.
7/8
Kia has also introduced ADAS to the 2023 Seltos.
Kia has also introduced ADAS to the 2023 Seltos.
Kia has also introduced ADAS to the 2023 Seltos.
In india, Kia can launch the Seltos facelift sometime next year.
8/8
In india, Kia can launch the Seltos facelift sometime next year.
In india, Kia can launch the Seltos facelift sometime next year.
In india, Kia can launch the Seltos facelift sometime next year.
First Published Date: 19 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Seltos
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This Mercedes comes straight out of Pandora
This Mercedes comes straight out of Pandora
Why is Delhi's public transport network overcrowded? HC seeks report
Why is Delhi's public transport network overcrowded? HC seeks report
Bizarre: Plane hits airport vehicle on runway, kills two occupants
Bizarre: Plane hits airport vehicle on runway, kills two occupants
Maruti Alto in CNG avatar: What it offers
Maruti Alto in CNG avatar: What it offers
Porsche celebrates 25 years of 996-generation 911
Porsche celebrates 25 years of 996-generation 911

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city