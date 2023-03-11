HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition Looks Mean

In pics: Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition looks mean

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition will go on sale in Brazilian market. It is highly unlikely that the SUV will make its way to the Indian market. The Creta N Line Night Edition is also equipped with ADAS features.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM
Hyundai has revealed a Creta N Line Night Edition for the Brazilian market. It is highly unlikely that the N Line Night Edition of the Creta makes it way to the Indian market. 
1/8
The Night Edition is a special edition of the Creta N Line that is sold in the Brazilian market. In India, Hyundai has not yet introduced the N Line version of the Creta.
2/8
The SUV gets an all-black look with several cosmetic upgrades as compared to the standard Creta.
3/8
There are 18-inch alloy wheels on the sides with black plastic cladding. The window sill and the side skirts are also blacked-out now. 
4/8
The front-grille is also more aggressive than the standard Creta because this model is the N Line version.
5/8
The model gets all-black leather upholstered seats with contrast red stitching. The gear knob also gets red accents and contrast stitching. 
6/8
Hyundai has also equipped the Creta N Line Night Edition with Hyundai SmartSense which is essentially ADAS features.
7/8
Some of the features on offer are lane keep assist, fatigue detection, autonomous braking, adaptive high beam etc.
8/8
First Published Date: 11 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Creta
