In pics: Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition looks mean
Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition will go on sale in Brazilian market. It is highly unlikely that the SUV will make its way to the Indian market. The Creta N Line Night Edition is also equipped with ADAS features.
Hyundai has revealed a Creta N Line Night Edition for the Brazilian market. It is highly unlikely that the N Line Night Edition of the Creta makes it way to the Indian market.
The Night Edition is a special edition of the Creta N Line that is sold in the Brazilian market. In India, Hyundai has not yet introduced the N Line version of the Creta.
The SUV gets an all-black look with several cosmetic upgrades as compared to the standard Creta.
There are 18-inch alloy wheels on the sides with black plastic cladding. The window sill and the side skirts are also blacked-out now.
The front-grille is also more aggressive than the standard Creta because this model is the N Line version.
The model gets all-black leather upholstered seats with contrast red stitching. The gear knob also gets red accents and contrast stitching.
Hyundai has also equipped the Creta N Line Night Edition with Hyundai SmartSense which is essentially ADAS features.
Some of the features on offer are lane keep assist, fatigue detection, autonomous braking, adaptive high beam etc.
First Published Date: 11 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM IST
