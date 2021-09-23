In pics: Audi drives in its most powerful EV e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT in India

Home
. Updated: 23 Sep 2021, 11:32 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Audi India has launched its two most powerful electric cars e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. Audi aims to fast expand its presence in India luxury electric car market and e-tron GT duo will play a key role in that strategy.
1/6Audi has launched its most powerful EV e-tron GT and its more hyper version RS e-tron GT in India. Both the cars come promising hyper-performance without emitting pollutants in the environment.
2/6Audi e-tron GT and its hyper performance sibling RS e-tron GT come via CBU route just like the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback,
3/6Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT come as direct rivals against Tesla Model S Plaid and the Porsche Taycan.
4/6Audi e-tron GT gets a suave and sleek coupe appearance combined with stylish design elements like LED headlamps, LED taillights, large and bold wheels, nice sloping roofline etc.
5/6The Audi e-tron GT comes priced at ₹1,79,90,000, while the RS e-tron GT is priced at ₹2,04,99,000 (ex-showroom).
6/6Audi RS e-tron GT is capable of churning out 590 hp that can be expanded to 637 hp power output. Also, it can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.