Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: 2022 Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man Edition

In Pics: 2022 Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man Edition

5 Photos . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 11:24 AM IST HT Auto Desk
At the headlamp, the MT-03 gets Marvel’s Avenger’s logo, while the MT lettering has been added to the tank extensions.
Yamaha has revealed a new and exclusive Iron Man edition of its popular MT-03 naked street motorcycle in the market of Brazil.
The MT-03 comes painted with a new superhero-inspired colour scheme. Apart from the update to the cosmetics of the bike, there is no other change.
The MT-03 gets a swanky colour combination of red and golden that appears similar to the suit of Marvel's superhero Iron Man.
The Iron Man edition of the MT-03 continues along with its diamond-type frame and a 321cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine responsible for delivering 42bhp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque.
