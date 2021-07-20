In pics: 2022 Porsche Macan SUV makes a grand debut

Home
8 Photos
. Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 10:52 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
The all-new Porsche Macan will be available in three trims - base model, Macan S and Macan GTS. Porsche Macan GTS is the top-tier model in this new lineup.
1/8The all-new Porsche Macan has made its official global debut. The new GTS model sits at the top of the lineup and comes with a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine that produces power of 434 hp.
2/8In the new Macan GTS, the centre of the nose section as well as other elements is finished in black. The LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the Sport Design exterior mirrors will be a standard for all three trims.
3/8The new Macan GTS with the help of the optional Sport Chrono package can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds and has maximum speed of 272 kmph.
4/8It has seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission as well as Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive system.
5/8Porsche says that the damper characteristics of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) have been re-adapted specifically for this model.
6/8The Macan GTS model also gets an optimised chassis pushing the limits of its performance. With wide suspension bandwidth and maximum balance suspension, the Macan will be more sensitive to the driving situation and road conditions.
7/8The GTS also features new centre console. A new, shorter selector lever sits in the centre while the 10.9-inch full HD touch display gets Porsche Communication Management and supports voice commands.
8/8A total of 14 colours will be available for the new Porsche Macan, including the new colours Papaya Metallic and Gentian Blue Metallic, as well as Python Green for the Macan GTS with the GTS Sport package.
