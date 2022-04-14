In Pics: 2022 BMW F 900 XR launched in India
The new BMW F 900 XR has been launched in the Indian market with some new standard features including Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride and center stand as standard as part of Comfort package.
BMW Motorrad India on Thursday announced the launch of the new F 900 XR motorcycle in the market. The newly updated motorcycle has been priced at ₹12.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The 2022 BMW F 900 XR has been introduced in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can also be booked at the authorised dealerships. The deliveries are set to commence by June this year.
At the heart of the BMW F 900 XR sits a 895 cc water-cooled 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder engine. This powertrain comes with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication setup.
The new BMW F 900 X comes with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT multifunctional instrument screen with connectivity functions. The company says that the customers can use mobile phone and media functions without having to install an app.
The 2022 BMW F 900 XR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorised dealer network present across the main Indian cities.
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 07:47 PM IST
