HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2022 Bmw F 900 Xr Launched In India

In Pics: 2022 BMW F 900 XR launched in India

The new BMW F 900 XR has been launched in the Indian market with some new standard features including Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride and center stand as standard as part of Comfort package.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 07:47 PM
BMW Motorrad India on Thursday announced the launch of the new F 900 XR motorcycle in the market. The newly updated motorcycle has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
1/5 BMW Motorrad India on Thursday announced the launch of the new F 900 XR motorcycle in the market. The newly updated motorcycle has been priced at 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
BMW Motorrad India on Thursday announced the launch of the new F 900 XR motorcycle in the market. The newly updated motorcycle has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
BMW Motorrad India on Thursday announced the launch of the new F 900 XR motorcycle in the market. The newly updated motorcycle has been priced at 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The 2022 BMW F 900 XR has been introduced in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can also be booked at the authorised dealerships. The deliveries are set to commence by June this year.
2/5 The 2022 BMW F 900 XR has been introduced in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can also be booked at the authorised dealerships. The deliveries are set to commence by June this year.
The 2022 BMW F 900 XR has been introduced in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can also be booked at the authorised dealerships. The deliveries are set to commence by June this year.
The 2022 BMW F 900 XR has been introduced in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can also be booked at the authorised dealerships. The deliveries are set to commence by June this year.
At the heart of the BMW F 900 XR sits a 895 cc water-cooled 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder engine. This powertrain comes with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication setup.
3/5 At the heart of the BMW F 900 XR sits a 895 cc water-cooled 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder engine. This powertrain comes with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication setup.
At the heart of the BMW F 900 XR sits a 895 cc water-cooled 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder engine. This powertrain comes with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication setup.
At the heart of the BMW F 900 XR sits a 895 cc water-cooled 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder engine. This powertrain comes with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication setup.
The new BMW F 900 X comes with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT multifunctional instrument screen with connectivity functions. The company says that the customers can use mobile phone and media functions without having to install an app.
4/5 The new BMW F 900 X comes with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT multifunctional instrument screen with connectivity functions. The company says that the customers can use mobile phone and media functions without having to install an app.
The new BMW F 900 X comes with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT multifunctional instrument screen with connectivity functions. The company says that the customers can use mobile phone and media functions without having to install an app.
The new BMW F 900 X comes with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT multifunctional instrument screen with connectivity functions. The company says that the customers can use mobile phone and media functions without having to install an app.
The 2022 BMW F 900 XR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorised dealer network present across the main Indian cities.
5/5 The 2022 BMW F 900 XR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorised dealer network present across the main Indian cities.
The 2022 BMW F 900 XR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorised dealer network present across the main Indian cities.
The 2022 BMW F 900 XR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorised dealer network present across the main Indian cities.
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 07:47 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad BMW Motorrad India BMW F 900 XR 2022 BMW F 900 XR New F 900 XR
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
For 2022, the Yamaha XMax 300SP carries over its signature sharp and aggressive look.
2022 Yamaha XMax 300SP launched with notable updates
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

In Pics: 2022 BMW F 900 XR launched in India
In Pics: 2022 BMW F 900 XR launched in India
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
Pure EV e-scooters in line of fire as many dealers ship out: Report
Pure EV e-scooters in line of fire as many dealers ship out: Report
Ford Mustang becomes world's best-selling sports coupe for 7th year in a row
Ford Mustang becomes world's best-selling sports coupe for 7th year in a row
Lamborghini delivers 2,539 cars in Q1 2022, Urus contributes most
Lamborghini delivers 2,539 cars in Q1 2022, Urus contributes most

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city