In pics: 2021 Skoda Octavia sedan revealed; official launch tomorrow 6 Photos . Updated: 09 Jun 2021, 01:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk The 2021 Skoda Octavia will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.Skoda debuts the new shift-by-wire gear selector in the new Octavia, which replaces the conventional gear lever for the DSG gearbox. 1/6Skoda has revealed all the details of the 2021 Octavia sedan ahead of its official launch on 10 June. The sedan will be available in two trims - Style and top-spec Laurin & Klement. 2/62021 Skoda Octavia grille bears resemblance to the characteristic Skoda grille but gets chrome treatment for a more premium look. The chrome treatment can also be seen under the grille which connects the fog lamp casing. The grille is flanked by bi-LED headlights. 3/6At the rear, the taillights have also been redesigned and are now sleeker than before. The Skoda badging has also changed from what was found in the earlier models. Also the new Octavia gets a powered tailgate. 4/6The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia now stands 4,689 mm in length, 1,469 mm in height and 2,003 mm in width with both side-view mirrors open. The wheelbase measures 2,680 mm and houses 17-inch alloy wheels. From the sides, it carries a coupe-like appearance, reminding one of the recently launched Skoda Superb. 5/6The interior of the 2021 Skoda Octavia gets dual-tone treatment with suede and leather beige upholstery. There is a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, two-zone climate control system, among others. 6/6The new Octavia gets a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit and a 10-inch infotainment system. As far as safety is concerned, the sedan will offer eight airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, EBD, multi-collision brake, mechanical brake assist, electronic differential lock, among others.