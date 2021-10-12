Top Sections
In Pics: 2021 BMW C 400 GT launched in India

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 04:40 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new C 400 GT marks BMW Motorrad’s debut in premium midsize scooter segment in India.
  • The all-new BMW C 400 GT will be available two paint finish – Alpine White and Style Triple Black

1/5BMW C 400 GT is the most expensive scooter to be launched in the Indian market ever. It comes at a starting price of 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/5The new C 400 GT premium midsize scooter by BMW will be available in the Indian market as a completely built-up unit (CBU).
3/5The company has already initiated bookings for the new scooter at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships starting from today.
4/5At the heart of the all-new BMW C 400 GT sits a newly developed 350 cc water-cooled single cylinder 4 stroke engine. This engine has been rated to develop a peak output of 34 hp (25 kW) and a maximum torque of 35 Nm.
5/5The new C 400 GT comes with a Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions.
