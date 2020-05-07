From weddings to Starbucks and more, how cars are the new social hub 12 Photos . Updated: 07 May 2020, 02:03 PM IST HT Auto Desk As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, governments are advocating social distancing practices in order to avoid getting infected.In such a scenario, drive-in and drive-through facilities are becoming a 'new normal'. 1/12As weddings at registry offices are limited due to coronavirus, a drive-in cinema in Germany has started registering official marriages on its stage. In this picture, relatives and friends of bridal couple - Janine and Philip - attend the marriage ceremonies in their cars. 2/12Restaurants continue to keep their dining rooms closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But drive-through pick up windows are helping maintain social distancing. Here, cars line up in the drive-through of a Starbucks in Robinson Township, Pennsylvania. 3/12In this aerial image, cars can be seen lined-up for the drive-through window of Starbucks in Hicksville, New York. 4/12In this makeshift drive-in cinema at the airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, people sit in their cars watching Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite. While movie theatres and airport operations remain shut due to coronavirus, this is the best arrangement to beat the blues. 5/12With the closing of nonessential businesses in Virginia, movie theatres remain shut. But a top-shot of this family drive-in theatre during its opening night shows how excited people are to get a few hours of entertainment. 6/12With stadiums shut and movie theaters closed, a drive-in theater now operates from a parking lot right under Tehran’s iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with the views of hard-liners. 7/12A Pentecostal church in Copenhagen has been offering worshippers a drive-in service under the country's measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. 8/12Cars zig-zag through a parking lot while waiting in line at a drive-through food distribution site set up due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York. 9/12Using social distancing practices, moviegoers arrive at the Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theater in Texas. Families turn the luggage compartment of their cars into a comfortable sitting area while waiting for the movie to start. 10/12Visitors buy food while driving through a large drive-in Bavarian market fest in Germany. The stall operators pack the food and hand it to the drivers, without having them to leave their vehicles. 11/12The MayDay celebrations are important in Denmark and even the coronavirus couldn't be the reason for its cancellation. In a new normal world, people took part in a drive-in rally. 12/12A worker at McDonalds hands a customer a Happy Meal at a drive-through in Augusta,