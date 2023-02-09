Ola Electric eyes big foray into e-motorcycle segment, teases five new products

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric has teased five new electric motorcycles that they are working on. The brand showcased the silhouettes of the motorcycles on their What's Next event that was held online recently. As of now, nothing is known about the new motorcycles. Earlier the product plan that Ola Electric announced had two electric motorcycles. There was a premium motorcycle and a mass motorcycle.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 09 Feb 2023, 14:44 PM
All five electric motorcycles belong to different segments.

From the teasers, the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the motorcycles can be seen. The motorcycles look like they are still in an early stage of development, it seems like there is a cafe racer, a cruiser, an adventure tourer, a scrambler and a naked motorcycle.

Apart from this, Ola Electric has rejigged the line-up of S1 electric scooters. The brand will now be offering the S1 Air electric scooter in three variants, all of which have different battery sizes. There is a 2 kWh battery pack that costs 84,999 and has a riding range of 85 km. Then there is a 3 kWh battery pack with 125 km of riding range and is priced at 99,999. Finally, there is the 4 kWh battery pack that has a riding range of 165 km and costs 1,09,999.

As of now, nothing is known about the new motorcycles that Ola Electric is working on.

Customers who had already booked the S1 Air will get a free upgrade to a 3 kWh battery pack. The purchase window of the S1 Air 2 kWh battery pack has been opened today and the reservation window for all the S1 Air variants has also been opened from today onwards. Because of the revised battery pack, the deliveries have been delayed by three months.

The S1 now also gets two variants, there is 2 kWh and 3 kWh. The lower variant has a riding range of 91 km and is priced at 99,999. It has a top speed of 90 kmph. The 3 kWh battery pack has a riding range of 141 km, a top speed of 95 kmph and is priced at 1,09,999. All of these prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2023, 14:44 PM IST
