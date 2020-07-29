Zoomcar, ETO Motors partner to boost shared electric mobility

Self-drive car rental service provider Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Hyderabad-based electric mobility solutions provider ETO Motors to provide an array of platform services for the latter's shared three-wheeler business.

Under the agreement, Zoomcar will provide its proprietary technology which emphasises on security and maintenance of vehicles, while ETO Motors will own and operate electric three-wheelers for shared first-mile and last-mile passenger commute, as well as goods movement within cities, a company statement said.

"Through this partnership with ETO Motors, we aim to leverage our AI based platform to enable large fleet operators to better manage their assets through greater vehicle safety and lower total operating cost," Zoomcar CEO & Co-Founder Greg Moran said.

Zoomcar's contribution will be in the form of its technology, including apps for customers and drivers combined with the experience of managing large scale mobility solutions, while, ETO will own and operate electric vehicles to deliver seamless mobility to customers.

"The next phase of collaboration between our respective companies with respect to the development of the co-branded digital platform will undoubtedly mark a significant step forward for the industry," ETO Motors CEO Biju Mathew said.

The platform will focus on deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) in three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and two-wheelers segment for first-mile, last-mile, intracity passenger, and goods movement across India.

It will help in discovery of vehicle and ensure a safe commute for the passengers. The vehicles can also be geo-fenced and disabled remotely in case of any emergency, the statement said.

