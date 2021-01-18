Zoomcar announces launch of Zoomcar Mobility Services

Zoomcar, India’s largest personal mobility platform, has announced the launch of Zoomcar Mobility Services (ZMS), to provide a diverse array of software-based platform services across the entire spectrum of vehicle categories ranging from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, trucks and buses.

ZMS will work across both internal combustion and electric vehicles and is fully hardware agnostic.

With the launch of ZMS, Zoomcar will now provide access to its state-of-the-art proprietary tech stack which focuses on reducing operating costs, enhancing safety, increasing vehicle monetization, and improving customer engagement. ZMS comprises two primary software offerings: IoT as a service combined with subscription as a service. The ZMS platform solution is geography agnostic and will help drive Zoomcar’s international footprint while serving customers across 3 continents within the next year.

The launch of Zoomcar Mobility Services (ZMS) officially marks a significant extension of Zoomcar’s original Cadabra IoT platform launched in 2017. One of the key pillars of ZMS is the proprietary driver scoring mechanism, an AI Powered algorithm with machine learning capabilities that tracks the real-time driving behaviour of the customer along with the present health of the vehicle. The driver score in turn provides dynamic recommendations in real-time to help improve driving quality.

Subsequently, the integrated software solution rates the driver on a scale of 0-100 and provides a customizable UI to help showcase the driver performance level over time.

Apart from IoT as a service, the other primary software vertical of ZMS is subscription as a service.

This offering builds on Zoomcar’s own direct to consumer subscription business and allows OEMs and dealers to leverage Zoomcar APIs to directly sell vehicles on subscription to customers. As part of the offering, Zoomcar provides an end-to-end white-label experience for its OEM partners and includes a 360 degree mobile experience for the vehicle subscriber. Moreover, ZMS integrates its existing IoT as a service capabilities on the white-labelled mobile app to create a bundled offering to the OEM and the end subscriber. As part of its India-based offering, Zoomcar will also allow the OEM’s customers to ‘share back’ the vehicle on Zoomcar’s short-term rental platform to help reduce the monthly subscription obligation, thereby dramatically reducing the cost of personal vehicle access in India.



