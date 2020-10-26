Your next cab trip could be electric as major ride-hailing firms set targets

Major ride-hailing companies around the globe have laid out targets to become fully electrify in their operations. Uber plans to go fully electric in the US, Canada and Europe by 2030 and all other markets by 2040.

The company vowed to contribute $800 million through 2025 to help drivers switch to battery-powered vehicles, including discounts for vehicles bought or leased from partner automakers.

In India, Uber announced its partnership with electric vehicle fleet operator Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy over 1,000 EVs in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. The ride-hailing company has already deployed more than 100 of these electric vehicles consisting of Mahindra's eVerito and Tata's Tigor EV, on its platform.

Lyft has also targeted 2030 for going fully electric in the US and Canada. Its smaller competitor Cabify has announced a target of 2025 for its Spanish and Latin American businesses to go fully electric.

Didi Chuxing in China and Ola in India are also planning for millions of new electric vehicles on their platforms in coming years.

