Yamaha Motor partners Tamil Nadu govt for environment restoration activities

Through these activities, Yamaha Motor hopes to raise awareness on creating pollution-free surroundings.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Aug 2022, 12:40 PM
File photo of Yamaha logo
Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor is working on an environment restoration project across the country aimed at creating a pollution-free neighbourhood. The company has partnered with Tamil Nadu government and the Greater Chennai Corporation to undertake cleaning activities at the Elliot's Beach there. The initiative is a part of its 'Call of the Blue' campaign which is in line with Madras Day, which is celebrated on August 22 every year.

Through these activities, the company hopes to raise awareness on creating pollution-free surroundings. "We will continue to take up similar initiatives under the Call of the Blue brand campaign through our Blue Streaks rider community and raise awareness of a clean and green environment...," Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman, Eishin Chihana said.

(Also read | 2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check prices, specs)

He added that the company is proud to have organised a beach clean-up effort, with support from the Tamil Nadu government and the Greater Chennai Corporation. Going forward, the company plans to organise environment restoration activities across the country, with a view to spread awareness for a sustainable environment for future generations, it said in a statement.

In a separate development, the company launched the 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models in the country as a part of its ‘Call of the Blue’ campaign. These models include the Supersport YZF-R15M motorcycle priced at 1.91 lakh, the Dark Warrior MT-15 V2.0 motorcycle priced at 1.65 lakh, the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter priced at 87,330 and the Maxi-sports Scooter AEROX 155, price for which will be announced by the company later.

These models will be made available at all the premium Blue Square outlets of the company across India. The two motorbikes of the MotoGP range feature Yamaha MotoGP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, highlighting the brand's racing background. The AEROX 155 and the RayZR Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition scooters get Yamaha MotoGP branding on the overall body.

 

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2022, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Motor India Yamaha Motor Yamaha
