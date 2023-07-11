HT Auto
Home Auto News Wrong Side Driven School Bus Collides Head On With Tuv On Expressway; Six Killed

Wrong-side driven school bus collides head-on with TUV on expressway; six killed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM
A school bus collided head-on with a black-coloured SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad in the early hours on Tuesday, killing six and injuring two. The bus deployed with a school in Noida made a wrong-side entry into the expressway lane from near Ghazipur, leading to its crashing into the TUV, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told Hindustan Times (HT).

The remains of the TUV after it collided head-on with a school bus on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. (Sakib Ali/ HT )
A live video footage of the incident shows that while the TUV driver tried to evade the accident, the speeding bus drove into the vehicle, giving it no time to change its lane. The TUV, carrying eight passengers, was headed to Gurugram from Meerut when it suffered a head-on hit from the wrong-side driven speeding bus at around 6 am. The TUV had a Haryana registered number plate.

While six passengers died on the spot, the other two were rushed to the hospital immediately for treatment. The car suffered severe damages. "There were eight passengers in the car and they were headed to Gurugram from Meerut. The bus driver took CNG from Ghazipur, Delhi and drove the bus wrong side on the expressway, " Ramanand Kushwaha, additional DCP (ADCP traffic), told HT.

The driver of the school bus has been arrested as he was clearly at fault for driving the vehicle in the “extreme speed lane" of the expressway. Those who died on the spot include two men, two women and two children. "The rubble is being cleared from the expressway," ADCP informed.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST
