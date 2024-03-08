HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Women's Day: Maruti Suzuki Arena Sold Over 9 Lakh Cars To Women

Women's Day: Maruti Suzuki Arena sold over 9 lakh cars to women

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2024, 18:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Maruti's new initiative is aimed at celebrating the growing number of women drivers and influencers in vehicle decisions across the country.
Maruti WagonR Swift Alto
Maruti Suzuki Arena sells majority of manufacturer's vehicles.
Maruti WagonR Swift Alto
Maruti Suzuki Arena sells majority of manufacturer's vehicles.

On account of Women's Day, Maruti Suzuki has announced that they have sold more than 9 lakh cars through their Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. In FY23-24, 28 per cent chose Maruti Suzuki's cars which is up from 18 per cent in FY17-18. The brand will be launching a new campaign called ‘Arena Journeys’ under the Maruti Suzuki Arena. This initiative is aimed at celebrating the growing number of women drivers and influencers in vehicle decisions across the country.

The campaign will include short stories from four well-known women directors such as Tanuja Chandra, Alankrita Shrivastava, Sonam Nair, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. The directors will be narrating interesting stories of women.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024
1197 cc Petrol Both
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
1197.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The first short story will debut on 8th March. Commenting on the launch of the ‘Arena Journeys’, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, said, “As industry leaders, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is proud to shine a spotlight on the rising number of women taking charge of the roads. We are proud of the fact that over 9 lakh women buyers have found their right match with Maruti Suzuki Arena. More than 28% of women in FY23-24 chose the brand value of Maruti Suzuki as a reason to purchase. Arena Journeys is more than just a campaign; it's a testament to the brand's dedication to inclusivity, empowerment, and customer-centricity."

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with up to 1.50 lakh discounts

Currently, the brand is working on the launch of Swift which is expected to make its debut in the coming months. The hatchback will get some major revisions to the exterior and the interior will have some hints of the Baleno. The biggest change will be the new engine. It will be a new three-cylinder unit that will replace the current four-cylinder unit. Suzuki says that they did this in favour of better fuel efficiency and the engine is supposed to deliver better low-end torque.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2024, 18:57 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki India Limited Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Arena Women's Day

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.