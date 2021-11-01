"Will sell Tesla stocks if…": Elon Musk in challenge worth $6 billion

Tesla stocks are worth their weight in gold, or almost anyway, and CEO Elon Musk is open to selling them all. But there's a catch. In an open challenge to a UN official who had said that two per cent of Musk's income could address the the issue of global hunger, he has asked for this claim to be proven.

The remark about Musk's wealth and that it could solve global hunger was made by David Beasley Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme. “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it," Musk shot back on his Twitter account. “But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent."

A screenshot of an Elon Musk tweet on October 31.

Interestingly, however, Musk may have deleted the posts because these were not visible at the time of filing of this report.

Musk, the world's richest person at present, has often been targeted for his space-related missions with many pointing out how him and the likes of Amazon's Jeff Bezoz can solve the planet's problems with their wealth but are instead focusing on space travel. The governments are tapped out. This is why and this is when, the billionaires need to step up now, on a one-time basis,' Beasley had said in an interview to CNN. He had previously specifically called out Musk in a tweet. “Congratulations to @elonmusk for passing up @JeffBezos as the world’s richest person - worth a whopping $221B! Elon, to celebrate I’m offering you a once in a lifetime opportunity: help us save 42M people from starvation for just $6.6B!! Offer expires SOON.. and lives do too," he had written on the micro-blogging platform.