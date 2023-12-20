HT Auto
Which global car brand is most prone to accidents? Hint: Elon Musk

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2023, 13:09 PM
Even the safest of cars requires a mature, experienced and confident person behind the wheel. And a mile long list of safety feature additions cannot guarantee safety of the vehicle if the driver makes mistakes. That said, some vehicle brands are more susceptible to accidents than others. Tesla more than any other.

Tesla
File photo of a Tesla vehicle involved in a crash. (via REUTERS)
Tesla
File photo of a Tesla vehicle involved in a crash.

An analysis in the US by online lending firm called LendingTree found that Tesla vehicles are involved in accidents more than any of the 29 other brands assessed.

The analysis found that Tesla drivers were involved in around 23 accidents per 1,000 drivers, followed by Ram at 22 and Subaru at 21. It is important to note here that only brands available in the US were part of the assessment. It is also crucial that factors that caused the accidents were not ascertained in the analysis. Nonetheless, it is likely to hurt Tesla image, especially because it comes in the backdrop of the US-based EV giant recalling around two million of its vehicles to check and correct a suspected fault in its AutoPilot or self-drive technology.

Tesla is the global leader in the EV sphere and has a sizeable lead over brands that have existed for decades. CEO Elon Musk has long claimed that technologies like AutoPilot make being and moving in a car far safer than when an actual person is in full control of the vehicle. But not everyone is convinced.

Accidents involving Tesla vehicles tend to make headlines across the world, partly because it is suspected that the AutoPilot functionality may have been engaged or simply because Tesla tends to be in the limelight at all times.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2023, 13:09 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Electric car electric vehicle Elon Musk

