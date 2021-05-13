What makes e-cycles an efficient mobility solution?2 min read . 01:44 PM IST
- E-cycles bring comfort and convenience of personal mobility at an even cheaper rate than public transport.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the last few years, e-cycles are garnering pretty good attention. Like the rest of the world, in India too the e-cycles have been witnessing a surge in demand as a lifestyle product, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic. At very first glance, an e-cycle appears like a regular bicycle, but there are deeper technologies than just a linear transportation medium.
The e-cycles are not only introducing a new segment of lifestyle products in the two-wheeler transport market but promoting electric mobility as well. The e-cycles are becoming the face of urban commuting, more convenient than conventional bicycles.
The electric motors and powerful batteries that help in boosting the rides with electric assist, make these e-cycles different than conventional bicycles. This technology helps in expanding the mobility range for the rider, in a zero-emission manner. e-cycles bring the comfort and convenience of personal mobility at an even cheaper rate than public transport, which means it brings the best of both worlds.
So what makes e-cycles an efficient mobility solution? Here are the reasons.
Additional range
The electric motor and the powerful battery onboard the e-cycle ensure additional range for the rider. The most advanced cutting-edge e-cycles can run up to 100 km on a single charge, which is too difficult for regular riders with a conventional bicycle.
This additional range certainly brings a game-changing transformation for the daily commuters who use a cycle for commuting in and around the city. With so many people now employed in the last mile delivery and logistics sectors, these e-cycles can prove to be time and money-saving vehicles for those, who cannot avail of a motorcycle.
Convenient
Convenience is another name for e-cycles. The batteries on board the e-cycles are as easy to charge as a mobile phone, thanks to the plug-in charging technology. The detachable batteries of e-cycles usually take around 3-4 hours to be fully charged. So an overnight charging and you are ready to go. Also, to ride this, the rider doesn't require a driving licence, but the feel of riding is similar to a motorized vehicle.
Safety in pandemic time
It's truly a tough and tricky time when health, hygiene, and safety are the priorities of everyone. Taking a mode of public transport or even using shared mobility through a cab can be disastrous at this time as there is a minimum chance of social distancing. Not everyone can afford to buy a car or a motorcycle or a scooter. A conventional bicycle on the other hand comes with range limitations and not very convenient everywhere.
In such a scenario, an e-cycle can be a safe mode of green and clean personal mobility, which at the same time reduces the risk of contamination through gathering and cheaper on pocket as well.
Cheap on pocket
E-cycles are easy on the owner's wallet as compared to a car, or a motorcycle or a scooter. It only demands an initial investment that can range between ₹20,000 and ₹2 lakh. However, it depends on the buyer, how much he or she will spend to buy an e-cycle. Buying a rs 2 lakh e-cycle is certainly not everyone's forte or requirement.
Considering the skyrocketing price of petrol or diesel and the pollution impact of these motor fuels, the operational cost for the e-cycle is way much lesser. To run a kilometre an e-cycle costs a ride merely 20 paise while running cost for a conventional fuel vehicle costs multifold for the same distance. Overall, the maintenance cost of an e-cycle is much lower than any motorized vehicle.
2 min read . 12:56 PM IST
2 min read . 01:52 PM IST
1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
2 min read . 11:52 AM IST