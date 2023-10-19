HT Auto
Watch: Youths burst crackers from moving car in Gurugram

Watch: Youths burst crackers from moving car in Gurugram

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2023, 15:10 PM
A video of occupants of an SUV bursting crackers on the move in Gurugram has gone viral on social media, drawing the attention of authorities. The Gurugram Police on Thursday launched a probe against unidentified persons travelling in the car for allegedly launching fireworks from the moving vehicle, Hindustan Times reported. The 14-second video was recorded when the car was at Golf Course road.

Diwali
The crackers were burst from inside a moving car’s bonnet on the Golf Course road in Gurugram. (HT sourced photo)
Diwali
The crackers were burst from inside a moving car’s bonnet on the Golf Course road in Gurugram.

The car in the video did not have the registration number plate. This was done to avoid identification of the culprits, Virender Vij, the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), told HT. Gurugram police have written to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to share details of similar vehicles based on the colour and make in order to identify the owner.

While the firecrackers were being set off even from the moving SUV, one of the occupants can be seen hanging out of the car in the video. It is possible that the car was moving as part of a group of vehicles.

A similar incident took place last year on October 29 when a video of occupants of a black sedan bursting crackers on the go went viral. The car was heading from Cyber Hub towards DLF Phase-III while crackers were being put out from the bonnet of the vehicle. The video was captured by a person driving behind the car.

Later, when the video went viral, the car’s owner was summoned by the police for inquiry, and it was found that he had sold off the vehicle. It was then found out that a trio of men, who had bought this car in order to sell it, had used it to make the video. They were arrested by the police and identified as Nakul (26), Jatin Rao (27) and Krishan Kumar (26).

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2023, 15:10 PM IST
TAGS: car safety safe driving

