Watch: Youths burst crackers from moving car in Gurugram

A video of occupants of an SUV bursting crackers on the move in Gurugram has gone viral on social media, drawing the attention of authorities. The Gurugram Police on Thursday launched a probe against unidentified persons travelling in the car for allegedly launching fireworks from the moving vehicle, Hindustan Times reported. The 14-second video was recorded when the car was at Golf Course road.

The car in the video did not have the registration number plate. This was done to avoid identification of the culprits, Virender Vij, the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), told HT. Gurugram police have written to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to share details of similar vehicles based on the colour and make in order to identify the owner.

While the firecrackers were being set off even from the moving SUV, one of the occupants can be seen hanging out of the car in the video. It is possible that the car was moving as part of a group of vehicles.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche Macan 1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl ₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022 1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC) ₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mercedes Benz AMG EQS 107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km ₹ 2.45 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Land Rover Defender ₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Jaguar F-Pace ₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

A similar incident took place last year on October 29 when a video of occupants of a black sedan bursting crackers on the go went viral. The car was heading from Cyber Hub towards DLF Phase-III while crackers were being put out from the bonnet of the vehicle. The video was captured by a person driving behind the car.

Later, when the video went viral, the car’s owner was summoned by the police for inquiry, and it was found that he had sold off the vehicle. It was then found out that a trio of men, who had bought this car in order to sell it, had used it to make the video. They were arrested by the police and identified as Nakul (26), Jatin Rao (27) and Krishan Kumar (26).

First Published Date: