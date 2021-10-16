Watch: Volkswagen showcases autonomous ambulance based on ID Buzz

The video also revealed a few other autonomous concept vehicles that included a self-driving taxi for shared mobility, a sort of mobile office and a delivery van. The automaker shared that these concept vehicles will sport interiors that be developed using mainly recycled materials such as fishing nets, industrial wastes etc. These will be used for making the carpets, floor mats, door panes as well as dashboard components. Not only the interiors but the components that constitute the interior will also be environmental-friendly. The seats of the autonomous shuttles will feature animal-free material.

Though these concept self-driving vehicles seem to have some time to become a reality, Volkswagen is focused to take its ID Buzz electric bus from concept vehicle towards mass production next year. It plans to sell it in the United States by the end of 2023.