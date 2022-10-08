HT Auto
Watch: This man sleeps on a moving Honda

An unidentified man slept on the windshield area of a Honda car in Washington DC.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2022, 15:07 PM
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter. 
The internet is full of good, bad, ugly and bizarre and thus it is not every day that one will come across a video that shows a man apparently sleeping on a moving car. You read that right. A video has surfaced which shows a man, face down, lying on the windshield of a Honda car. The incident took place in Washington DC, United States.

According to reports, a local resident named Paul Blair noticed an unidentified man lying on the car and soon started recording the incident. The individual said that the person appeared to sleep for some time and then after that he got the hood and kicked the Honda a few times before jumping back on the same windshield to rest it seemed. “At first, I was pretty concerned about what might happen, like if the driver was going to pull off, the guy might get hurt. I don’t know if that happened, but it’s troubling. After about 20 minutes, he got off the car, started kicking it, then it was clear there was a driver inside of the car and started to slowly pull away," reportedly added Blair.

(Also read | Honda's first fully-electric SUV Prologue breaks cover

From the video, one can note that as the driver pulled away from the parking the individual stayed on the windshield and did not flinch even a little bit as the car slowly started driving away towards the main road. It is not known what happened to the Honda car or the person who was lying on it after the four-wheeler took a corner turn, however, Blair said till he kept his eyes on it, the person did not come down from the hood.

(Also read | Honda City completes 25 years in India: A flashback )

The video on the microblogging site has garnered more than 2,200 likes and around 387 retweets. One of the users also commented that this might be a new Uber ride selection as it is cheaper compared to renting the backseat.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2022, 15:07 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Road accidents
