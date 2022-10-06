HT Auto
Honda City completes 25 years in India: A flashback

Honda has updated the City through five generations. It is currently the most affordable hybrid mid-size sedan on sale in the Indian market.
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 15:59 PM
Honda City was first launched in 1998. 
Honda Cars India is commemorating 25 years of Honda City, which was launched in the country back in 1998, and is now in its fifth generation avatar. Over 28% of the car’s sales comes from Asia Oceania region.
Built as an Asian model, Honda City gradually became a global brand and is now sold in 80 countries. The cumulative sales of City series are currently 4.5 million units globally.
The fifth generation of Honda City was introduced in July of 2020 and the newest edition to the brand is the City e:HEV, the Hybrid Electric model. The model comes with features such as Connected Car Services and Alexa Remote Capability.
The fourth generation model was launched in 2014, and offers the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine along with the 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine. A new generation CVT was also introduced in this City, offering better fuel efficiency.
The third generation Honda City featured a completely new look with a radical, arrow-shot styling. It sourced power from a 1.5L i-VTEC engine and offered best standard safety in its segment with Dual Front Airbags and ABS with EBD as standard in all variants.
The second-generation of Honda City was based on the Honda Jazz platform. The model was more spacious, comfortable and fuel-efficient. It sourced power from a 1.5L i-DSI or Intelligent Dual & Sequential Ignition engine. The second-generation City also saw the introduction of a CVT variant.
The first generation model of Honda City was sold between 1998 -2003 and was based on sixth-generation Honda Civic (FERIO). It sourced power from the VTEC Hyper 16 valve engine that produced a 106hp of peak power.
Honda Cars India Ltd. is celebrating 25 years of Honda City in the Indian market. The sedan has been successful since it was first launched in India back in 1998. The City is now in its fifth generation and is still going strong. Honda reports a cumulative sales figure of more than 9 lakh units in the domestic and export market.

India is the largest and most important market for the Honda City sedan, currently accounting for over 28% of the car’s sales in Honda’s Asia Oceania region (Jan-Aug’22). The City is the most successful model for Honda. City’s Silver Jubilee celebrations are being organized across our pan-India dealer network of 330 facilities in 242 cities to engage customers.

(Also read: Across five generations, 25 years of Honda City sedan summed up in pictures)

The City was developed for the Asian market and is being sold in 80 countries. Globally, Honda City has clocked a cumulative sales figure of 4.5 million units.

1st generation Honda City: 1998 - 2003

The first generation Honda City was on sale in India from 1998 to 2003. It was based on the sixth-generation Honda Civic and came with a VTEC Hyper 16-valve engine that produced a 106hp of peak power.

2nd generation Honda City: 2003-2008

The second generation was introduced in 2003 and was in production till 2008. It got a new 1.5L i-DSI or “Intelligent Dual & Sequential Ignition" engine. This model was the first car in India to get a CVT automatic transmission. This City was also equipped with ABS.

3rd generation Honda City: 2008-2013

With the third generation, Honda revamped the design of the City. It was equipped with a 1.5L i-VTEC engine and came with ABS, EBD and dual airbags.

4th generation Honda City: 2014-2020

With the fourth generation, Honda introduced the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine along with the 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine. A smoother new CVT automatic transmission was also introduced.

5th generation Honda City: 2020 onwards

The fifth generation of City was introduced in July 2020 and has been doing well in the market. In line with Honda’s global vision to realize carbon neutrality and zero collision fatalities by 2050, the manufacturer also launched the Honda City e:HEV in 2022, which marked the beginning of Honda’s electrification journey in India.

