Honda City completes 25 years in India: A flashback

Honda has updated the City through five generations. It is currently the most affordable hybrid mid-size sedan on sale in the Indian market.

Honda Cars India Ltd. is celebrating 25 years of Honda City in the Indian market. The sedan has been successful since it was first launched in India back in 1998. The City is now in its fifth generation and is still going strong. Honda reports a cumulative sales figure of more than 9 lakh units in the domestic and export market.

India is the largest and most important market for the Honda City sedan, currently accounting for over 28% of the car’s sales in Honda’s Asia Oceania region (Jan-Aug’22). The City is the most successful model for Honda. City’s Silver Jubilee celebrations are being organized across our pan-India dealer network of 330 facilities in 242 cities to engage customers.

The City was developed for the Asian market and is being sold in 80 countries. Globally, Honda City has clocked a cumulative sales figure of 4.5 million units.

1st generation Honda City: 1998 - 2003

The first generation Honda City was on sale in India from 1998 to 2003. It was based on the sixth-generation Honda Civic and came with a VTEC Hyper 16-valve engine that produced a 106hp of peak power.

2nd generation Honda City: 2003-2008

The second generation was introduced in 2003 and was in production till 2008. It got a new 1.5L i-DSI or “Intelligent Dual & Sequential Ignition" engine. This model was the first car in India to get a CVT automatic transmission. This City was also equipped with ABS.

3rd generation Honda City: 2008-2013

With the third generation, Honda revamped the design of the City. It was equipped with a 1.5L i-VTEC engine and came with ABS, EBD and dual airbags.

4th generation Honda City: 2014-2020

With the fourth generation, Honda introduced the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine along with the 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine. A smoother new CVT automatic transmission was also introduced.

5th generation Honda City: 2020 onwards

The fifth generation of City was introduced in July 2020 and has been doing well in the market. In line with Honda’s global vision to realize carbon neutrality and zero collision fatalities by 2050, the manufacturer also launched the Honda City e:HEV in 2022, which marked the beginning of Honda’s electrification journey in India.

