Honda's first fully-electric SUV Prologue breaks cover

Honda drives in its first electric SUV, the Prologue which it plans to launch in 2024.

Honda unveiled its much-awaited first electric vehicle, the Prologue which will sit above Honda CR-V. The automaker will launch the Honda Prologue electric SUV in 2024. Honda has focused on providing generous space for passengers as well as cargo in the electric vehicle for comfortable riding.

Honda shared that its Los Angeles design team is responsible for creating the exterior and interior styling of the Prologue EV. Based on the ‘Neo-Rugged’ design foundation, the Honda Prologue EV comes with clean and simple features with ample space in the interiors. The electric SUV comes with a panoramic roof and a distinctive front fascia. Honda has replaced the H-mark badge at the rear with a full brand name badge along with an e-series badging. The Prologue EV sits on 21-inch wheels and flaunts an exclusive North Shore Pearl exterior colour which is inspired by the colours near Lake Tahoe in California, informed the automaker.

At the interiors, the new Honda Prologue EV offers a standard fully digital 11-inch driver display panel and an 11.3-inch audio and connectivity display. Honda is yet to reveal what the new electric vehicle sports under its hood. However, it does share that Prologue comes with a wheelbase of 121.8-inches which is about 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V.

Vice president, Automobile Planning and Strategy at American Honda, Gary Robinson said the unveiling of the Honda Prologue will give the brand the much-needed limelight in the EV segment. “We are not going to wait until 2024 to attract EV buyers, because we see a natural progression for a CR-V customer to Prologue with its slightly larger size, larger interior and capable handling. We will support that transition now by putting smart strategies in place with the CR-V hybrid, that will enable our customers to transition to an EV," added Robinson.

